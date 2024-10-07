See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars

An image of an Android smartphone app screen
Google will reportedly soon make it easier for users to find tablet-optimized apps that are compatible with their cars. This feature was announced at Google I/O 2024 as part of the "Car-ready mobile apps program."

The program aims to bring more apps to cars with three tiers: Car differentiated, Car optimized, and Car ready. Car ready apps are tablet-optimized apps that can be used in parked vehicles. Google will proactively review large-screen compatible mobile apps to ensure safety and compatibility in cars.

These findings are based on an APK breakdown of the Google Play Store app (v43.0.18-31), which includes a string indicating that Google will highlight tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars. The string clearly highlights when an app is designed for tablets. Since cars usually have a tablet-like center console, these apps will work on that surface in a tablet-optimized layout.

Google's Car-ready mobile apps program has three tiers:
  • Car differentiated: Apps specifically built to work with the variety of hardware in cars and can adapt their experience across driving and parked modes.
  • Car optimized: Apps with some car-specific engineering to include capabilities that can be used across driving or parked modes, depending on the app's category.
  • Car ready: Apps that are large-screen compatible and can be enabled while the car is parked, with no additional work from the developer.


The Car-ready program reduces the barrier to entry for app developers. As long as an app is tablet-optimized, it can be used in parked vehicles. Google will automatically opt in qualifying apps for distribution on cars with Google built-in and make it available in Android Auto.

Google said the program would start with parked app categories like video, gaming, and browsers and expand to other app categories in the future. It was supposed to roll out in the "coming months,"A and with the change spotted in the Google Play Store, it seems rollout is near.

This change could make it easier for Android users to find apps that can be used in their vehicles, which I imagine will be a welcome addition. I'm also glad that Google is taking steps to ensure that these apps are safe and compatible with existing cars in the market.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

