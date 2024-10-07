Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars

Car differentiated: Apps specifically built to work with the variety of hardware in cars and can adapt their experience across driving and parked modes.

Car optimized: Apps with some car-specific engineering to include capabilities that can be used across driving or parked modes, depending on the app's category.

Car ready: Apps that are large-screen compatible and can be enabled while the car is parked, with no additional work from the developer.









The Car-ready program reduces the barrier to entry for app developers. As long as an app is tablet-optimized, it can be used in parked vehicles. Google will automatically opt in qualifying apps for distribution on cars with Google built-in and make it available in Android Auto.



Google said the program would start with parked app categories like video, gaming, and browsers and expand to other app categories in the future. It was supposed to roll out in the "coming months,"A and with the change spotted in the Google Play Store, it seems rollout is near.



This change could make it easier for Android users to find apps that can be used in their vehicles, which I imagine will be a welcome addition. I'm also glad that Google is taking steps to ensure that these apps are safe and compatible with existing cars in the market.

These findings are based on an APK breakdown of the Google Play Store app (v43.0.18-31), which includes a string indicating that Google will highlight tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars.