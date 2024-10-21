Google Play Store download manager is testing a new way to track your apps

Screenshots from the download manager that is currently being tested. | Image credit — Android Authority





One of the interesting aspects of this potential feature is the ability to see which apps have been downloaded but not yet opened. This could be particularly useful for users who frequently download multiple apps at once and may lose track of which ones they haven't tried yet. By providing a clear view of unopened apps, the Download Manager could encourage users to explore and engage with new apps they may have otherwise forgotten about.In addition to the Download Manager itself, Google is also reportedly working on a new badge that will show the download count of recent apps and games. This badge would be visible on the app details page, providing users with additional context about the popularity of an app. While download counts are not always a perfect indicator of quality, they can be a helpful factor for users when deciding whether to try out a new app.I'm eager to see how Google develops this feature and whether it ultimately makes its way into a public release. If implemented thoughtfully, the Download Manager could become a valuable tool for managing and exploring apps within the Google Play Store ecosystem.