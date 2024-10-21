See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google Play Store download manager is testing a new way to track your apps

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
An image of a smartphone screen with the Google Play Store app
The Google Play Store is reportedly working on a new Download Manager feature that could make it easier for users to keep track of their downloaded apps. This feature was discovered in an APK teardown of the Google Play Store v42.9.16-31, and it is currently in development. While APK teardowns can often reveal upcoming features, it's important to note that they are not always indicative of what will ultimately be released.

The Download Manager is expected to be accessible from the Play Store's main menu, possibly as a new tab or section. It would display a list of all the apps that have been recently downloaded, as well as their download status (e.g., downloading, installed). Users might be able to sort the list by various criteria, such as install time or schedule time, allowing for better organization and management of downloaded apps.

Screenshots from the download manager that is currently being tested. | Image credit —  Android Authority

One of the interesting aspects of this potential feature is the ability to see which apps have been downloaded but not yet opened. This could be particularly useful for users who frequently download multiple apps at once and may lose track of which ones they haven't tried yet. By providing a clear view of unopened apps, the Download Manager could encourage users to explore and engage with new apps they may have otherwise forgotten about.

In addition to the Download Manager itself, Google is also reportedly working on a new badge that will show the download count of recent apps and games. This badge would be visible on the app details page, providing users with additional context about the popularity of an app. While download counts are not always a perfect indicator of quality, they can be a helpful factor for users when deciding whether to try out a new app.

I'm eager to see how Google develops this feature and whether it ultimately makes its way into a public release. If implemented thoughtfully, the Download Manager could become a valuable tool for managing and exploring apps within the Google Play Store ecosystem.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless