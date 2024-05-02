Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Google Play store adds "Government" badge for official apps
Ever downloaded an app claiming to be from your city or a government agency, only to be unsure if it's the real deal? It's a valid concern when apps posing as official apps can potentially put your security at risk, making you question whether they can be used. Thankfully, Google is making that a whole lot easier with the new "Government" badge that is now rolling out on the Play Store.

This little badge, which looks like a small office building, is now showing in different spots throughout the Google Play Store: app listings, search results, even the main feed. It's a quick and clear signal that the app you're looking at is actually the official one from a government agency. This simple change goes a long way in building trust and giving you peace of mind when interacting with government services through your phone.

Image credit: 9to5Google

It's important to point out that this isn't a US-only feature, as Google appears to be going global with this. Australia, Brazil, Canada, all the way to South Korea, and many other countries are getting the government badge treatment as well. This could potentially become very convenient if it could facilitate tasks such as checking taxes, renewing your driver's license, updating your vehicle registration, or paying for those traffic tickets. You wouldn't want to do any of that on an app that you aren't sure you can trust.

Google's been testing this for a while, according to 9to5Google. It is apparent that Google has been working in tandem with governments and app developers to make this a smooth rollout. Google has even put special rules in place – official agencies need to use government emails when setting up their accounts, and high-security stuff like voting apps go through extra checks. It sounds like they're taking this seriously, making the Play Store a more reliable place for everyone.
Johanna Romero
