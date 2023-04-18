Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Interesting and exciting (to stat nerds) new capabilities coming to Pixel's Now Playing feature
Pixel's Now Playing feature is always listening in the background for music even when the phone is locked. Now Playing debuted on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and when it hears a tune, it tries to match it with a limited database of songs found on Pixel handsets. If a song isn't found in the database, users can tap a search icon on the screen to use the cloud in an attempt to find a match for the song from a larger library of tunes.

According to 9to5Google, a recent version of Android 14 reveals that a new Now Playing Summary page will show several statistics related to the songs matched by your Pixel's Now Playing feature. When the Summary page becomes available, Pixel users will be able to break down the songs captured with the feature by genre. Lists showing the most heard songs and most heard artists can be summoned on screen while a graph shows the time of day when a particular user is often listening to music. Data from the past 30 days is used for the summary stats.

Soon you'll be able to see statistics based on your Now Playing history. Image credit 9to5Google - Interesting and exciting (to stat nerds) new capabilities coming to Pixel's Now Playing feature
Users can listen to songs on the Summary page by tapping on them and then selecting certain apps to play them through. It's the same process employed when a user wants to play a song found on his Pixel's Now Playing history list.

Users will be able to tap on a song and listen to it via selected apps. Image credit 9to5Google - Interesting and exciting (to stat nerds) new capabilities coming to Pixel's Now Playing feature
Once the new Summary tab appears on the bottom of the Now Playing history page, you'll be able to tap it to see the statistical breakdowns of the songs your phone hears playing near you. The Summary tab might not show up until the Android 14 update is released in August, or perhaps it will be part of a future Pixel Feature Drop. The next one is due in June 5th, the first Monday of the month. But with the way Google has been sloppy with its Pixel updates lately, who knows? It might come on June 12th or even June 19th.

Pixel owners who love statistics are going to love this feature.

