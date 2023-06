Google Pixel Watch backplate coming undone for some users

As observed by Android Police , the issue does not appear to be widespread, but enough reports have surfaced at this point to consider this issue as something to keep an eye on. Wear OS watches suffering from backplate issues due to the glue dissolving as a result of sweat or heat, isn't a new issue either. I, for one, had that issue with a Fossil watch a couple of years back, to the point that I had to be extremely careful when removing the watch from the charger.





The Google Pixel Watch launched last year alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and since its debut it has undoubtedly had its share of praises and criticisms. One of the biggest praises the watch has received is the level of polish and craftsmanship it is built with, even in spite of its smaller physical dimensions and not ideal battery life. However, according to some users on Reddit and Twitter , it appears that there are some faulty units out there with a defect that causes the watch's backplate to come undone.