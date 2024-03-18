Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google Pixel users gain control over default search engine in the EU

Google
Google Pixel users gain control over default search engine in the EU
Major tech companies are shaking up their ecosystem rules in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union. Now, Google, for instance, has started rolling out a new Pixel Launcher setting in the EU, allowing users to switch their default search engine.

The scoop was first brought to light by renowned app researcher Mishaal Rahman (via MySmartPrice), who obtained relevant screenshots from a user. This new setting provides users with a list of available search engines to choose from.


It displays options like DuckDuckGo and Ecosia alongside the existing Google search engine. Additionally, the search bar icon on the home screen changes based on the selected search engine. 

Users can easily change the default search engine in Pixel Launcher by accessing the app settings. Then simply:

  • Tap on Home screen search settings
  • Select Search engine
  • Choose from the available options

As of now, this setting is only available in Europe, with no information yet on whether it will be expanded to other markets.

Since the DMA came into effect, Google isn't the only major tech player adjusting its operations in Europe. Apple has also made notable changes to its ecosystem for EU users. With the release of iOS 17.4, users in the EU now have the option to use other app stores and select their default browsers as well.

Plus, Meta has had to tweak some of its rules, like introducing paid subscriptions to Facebook, offering users the chance to enjoy an ad-free experience. Also, its messaging app, WhatsApp, is gearing up for changes, such as allowing cross-platform communications in Europe.

The EU's DMA aims to level the digital playing field, making it fairer for everyone involved. It targets big platforms designated as gatekeepers that control access to online services. The gatekeepers listed are Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok by Bytedance, and Amazon. These tech giants have to follow new rules to ensure fair competition and offer users more options.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

At 40% off, the JBL Pulse 4 will elevate your gatherings with an epic light show and great sound at an affordable price
At 40% off, the JBL Pulse 4 will elevate your gatherings with an epic light show and great sound at an affordable price
Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again
Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again
OnePlus confirms Ace 3V’s announcement date
OnePlus confirms Ace 3V’s announcement date
Motorola Edge 50 Pro indeed launching in early April? Latest leak suggests so
Motorola Edge 50 Pro indeed launching in early April? Latest leak suggests so
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks like a flagship and is cheaper than ever
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks like a flagship and is cheaper than ever
Do we need a cheaper Galaxy S24 Ultra made by… Asus?
Do we need a cheaper Galaxy S24 Ultra made by… Asus?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless