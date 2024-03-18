Google Pixel users gain control over default search engine in the EU





The Pixel Launcher is starting to roll out a new "search engine" settings page that lets you change the search provider used for the search bar on the home screen.



One user tells me they received a notification from the Search Engine Selector app to choose their search engine.… pic.twitter.com/mypwdOQWrE — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 15, 2024

It displays options like DuckDuckGo and Ecosia alongside the existing Google search engine. Additionally, the search bar icon on the home screen changes based on the selected search engine.





Users can easily change the default search engine in Pixel Launcher by accessing the app settings. Then simply:



Tap on Home screen search settings

Select Search engine

Choose from the available options

As of now, this setting is only available in Europe, with no information yet on whether it will be expanded to other markets.



Since the DMA came into effect, Google isn't the only major tech player adjusting its operations in Europe. Apple has also made notable changes to its ecosystem for EU users. With



Plus, Meta has had to tweak some of its rules, like introducing paid subscriptions to Facebook, offering users the chance to enjoy an ad-free experience. Also, its messaging app, WhatsApp, is gearing up for changes, such as



