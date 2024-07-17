Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon Prime Day brings the Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock to its lowest price ever

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock hits its lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day
With deals flying left and right this Prime Day, you should expect to find the one that seems perfect for you. This might be the case with Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It is now seeing its lowest price ever, with a discount of almost $200, or 36%.

Google Pixel Tablet + Speaker Dock now a bargain at Amazon

Amazon is slashing the price of the Google Pixel Tablet this Prime Day. The offer is for the device with the charging speaker dock, and gives you the lowest price ever for this product, bringing you amazing value-for-money.
$160 off (36%)
$289
$449
Buy at Amazon

We aren’t sure whether stock of this vastly discounted product is going na last, so you better act fast. The 11-inch Pixel Tablet comes with a very useful dock that charges the device and adds on an additional rather large speaker, making it the perfect kitchen companion, whether you’ll be watching recipes on YouTube or streaming your favorite TV series while cooking dinner.

In terms of its specs, the Google Pixel Tablet has a screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It has 128GB of storage and is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, with Google AI capabilities. The battery is 7,020mAh, which according to our tests, should last you quite a while. Cameras are both 8MP sensors, which are more than adequate for a modern tablet.

According to our Google Pixel Tablet review, this device has great Google Nest integration, making it perfect for controlling all of your smart appliances and gadgets. Also, the screen is of a rather nice quality, and the speaker dock, while not the most crisp, produces a loud stereo sound. 

Considering its current huge slash in price, we do think it is a bargain of a device, so act now. If you are still unsure whether this is the tablet for you, we suggest you check out our Best Prime Day Tablet deals article next.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/296-200/IMG-4366.jpg
Iskren Gaidarov Mobile Tech Reviewer and Affiliate Content Lead
Iskren, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been passionate about technology since his childhood, sparked by his early experiences with phones like the Ericsson T28 and Sony Ericsson P910i. After earning a bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism, he turned his fascination with smartphones into a career, with a particular interest in Apple and Motorola. Outside of his tech pursuits, Iskren enjoys watching TV series, movies, driving, and has a deep passion for cars and Formula 1. He looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly the potential of rollable smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless