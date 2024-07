Amazon Prime Day brings the Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock to its lowest price ever

Google Pixel Tablet

Considering its current huge slash in price, we do think it is a bargain of a device, so act now. If you are still unsure whether this is the tablet for you, we suggest you check out our Best Prime Day Tablet deals article next.

With deals flying left and right this Prime Day, you should expect to find the one that seems perfect for you. This might be the case with Amazon’s Prime Day deal on thewith Charging Speaker Dock. It is now seeing its lowest price ever, with a discount of almost $200, or 36%.We aren’t sure whether stock of this vastly discounted product is going na last, so you better act fast. The 11-inchcomes with a very useful dock that charges the device and adds on an additional rather large speaker, making it the perfect kitchen companion, whether you’ll be watching recipes on YouTube or streaming your favorite TV series while cooking dinner.In terms of its specs, thehas a screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It has 128GB of storage and is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, with Google AI capabilities. The battery is 7,020mAh, which according to our tests, should last you quite a while. Cameras are both 8MP sensors, which are more than adequate for a modern tablet.According to our Google Pixel Tablet review , this device has great Google Nest integration, making it perfect for controlling all of your smart appliances and gadgets. Also, the screen is of a rather nice quality, and the speaker dock, while not the most crisp, produces a loud stereo sound.