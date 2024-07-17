Amazon Prime Day brings the Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock to its lowest price ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With deals flying left and right this Prime Day, you should expect to find the one that seems perfect for you. This might be the case with Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It is now seeing its lowest price ever, with a discount of almost $200, or 36%.
We aren’t sure whether stock of this vastly discounted product is going na last, so you better act fast. The 11-inch Pixel Tablet comes with a very useful dock that charges the device and adds on an additional rather large speaker, making it the perfect kitchen companion, whether you’ll be watching recipes on YouTube or streaming your favorite TV series while cooking dinner.
According to our Google Pixel Tablet review, this device has great Google Nest integration, making it perfect for controlling all of your smart appliances and gadgets. Also, the screen is of a rather nice quality, and the speaker dock, while not the most crisp, produces a loud stereo sound.
In terms of its specs, the Google Pixel Tablet has a screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It has 128GB of storage and is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, with Google AI capabilities. The battery is 7,020mAh, which according to our tests, should last you quite a while. Cameras are both 8MP sensors, which are more than adequate for a modern tablet.
Considering its current huge slash in price, we do think it is a bargain of a device, so act now. If you are still unsure whether this is the tablet for you, we suggest you check out our Best Prime Day Tablet deals article next.
