The Google Pixel Stand is nearly 60% off on Amazon
Jun 28, 2021, 12:12 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Pixel
Stand is a nifty piece of technology that will certainly make charging your Pixel phones easier than ever. Regardless of whether or not you've been able to purchase Google
's latest Pixel phone or you own an older one, the Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger is very useful in various scenarios.
Besides being able to charge your Pixel phone faster and without having to use any cables, the Pixel Stand is also capable of turning your handset into a digital photo frame, alarm clock, Nest camera monitor, or it can act as your personal assistant.
The bad news is the Pixel Stand
is not a very cheap product, so you'll want to get it when it's on sale. The wireless charger usually sells for $80, but Amazon offers a nearly 60% discount for a limited time.
Keep in mind though that the Pixel Stand is not compatible with all Google's smartphones. However, as long as you have at least a Pixel 3
or Pixel 3XL, you shouldn't have any issues with the device.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!