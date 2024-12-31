Google Pixel partners with the Australian Open to become its official smartphone
In a strategic move to further solidify its presence in global sports, Google Pixel has been named the "official smartphone of the Australian Open." This partnership marks Pixel's dive into the world of professional tennis, joining its existing alliances with major players in basketball and soccer, including the NBA, NWSL, UEFA European Championships, Frauen-Bundesliga, and Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal.
As the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open, running from January 11 to 26, will provide a global stage for Google to showcase the power and versatility of its Pixel smartphones. By aligning itself with this famous sporting event, Google is reaching a passionate and engaged audience. Not to mention, it is also a winning "serve" (pun intended) for both Google and the Australian Open.
Pixel's AI takes center courtBeyond mere branding, Google is leveraging this high-profile tennis partnership to showcase the capabilities of its Pixel smartphones. Four key features are taking the spotlight, with Gemini being the star of the show. These are the four headliners:
- Gemini: Pixel's powerful AI chatbot, Gemini, is ready to assist tennis fans in a multitude of ways. From providing instant answers about match schedules and nearby dining options to engaging in natural, friend-like conversations about the game, Gemini promises to enhance the overall fan experience.
- Circle to Search: This search tool allows users to easily identify and find information about anything that catches their eye. By simply snapping a photo, participants can circle the item of interest, and let Circle to Search do the rest.
- Magic Eraser: The ever-popular Magic Eraser tool helps users remove unwanted distractions from their photos, ensuring that those precious memories are captured perfectly.
- Magic Editor: Pixel's AI-powered editing tools will empower users to transform their Australian Open photos into share-worthy masterpieces.
The Google Pixel Studio: an immersive fan experienceAdding another dimension to this partnership, Google has created a real-life "Google Pixel Studio" at the Australian Open. This interactive space invites fans to experience the latest Pixel 9 Pro firsthand, capturing action shots and experimenting with AI editing features under the guidance of expert coaches.
Pixel Studio at the Australian Open | Image credit — Google
A winning partnership for Google and the Australian Open
