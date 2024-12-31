Google Pixel partners with the Australian Open to become its official smartphone

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A winning partnership for Google and the Australian Open

As the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open, running from January 11 to 26, will provide a global stage for Google to showcase the power and versatility of its Pixel smartphones. By aligning itself with this famous sporting event, Google is reaching a passionate and engaged audience. Not to mention, it is also a winning "serve" (pun intended) for both Google and the Australian Open.