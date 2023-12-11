The best last-minute Google Pixel Fold Christmas deal comes from Best Buy
If you feel like two weeks is plenty of time to choose a thoughtful and not-that-expensive Christmas gift for a loved one, order it online from a major US retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, and actually receive it before December 25, then you might not be very familiar with how things often work during the busy holiday shopping season.
Technically, that's all still true as far as many popular mobile devices are concerned, but almost surely not for long. The spectacularly attractive Pixel Fold, for instance, is completely out of stock at Amazon right now while Google itself can still ship the Tensor G2-powered Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival across the nation in a matter of days.
Even better, the search giant is charging $1,449 instead of $1,799 for an unlocked version of this first-of-a-kind bad boy with 256 gigs of internal storage space and no strings attached whatsoever, which is a pretty compelling last-minute Christmas offer... that Best Buy currently eclipses with an extra $50-worth gift.
We're talking about an actual $50 e-voucher included right now with the same aforementioned 256GB Pixel Fold configuration at the same reduced price of $1,449. This basically matches the record high $400 discount recently offered by a number of different retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, although you obviously have to spend that 50 bucks towards a separate purchase after buying the Pixel Fold in an Obsidian colorway.
It goes without saying... again that it's wise to hurry if you want to both take advantage of this sweet new promotion and have the deeply discounted Pixel Fold on your doorstep (or under your Christmas tree) in (well) under two weeks.
Granted, you're probably not looking at the world's top-selling foldable device here, but its reviews are solid enough and that design certainly appealing enough to put sufficient pressure on Google's production capacities to wipe out all US inventory before long.
