Selling at their lowest price, the premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a no-brainer

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Save $50 on Amazon! $50 off (22%) Amazon has dropped the price of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 by $50, making them cheaper than ever. The earbuds deliver great sound, have comfy design, and boast effective ANC. In addition, they provide up to 30 hours of listening time with their case. They are a true bargain right now, so act fast and score a pair for less today! Buy at Amazon

We reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro 2 upon their release, and we must say we were quite pleased with them. They are lightweight and comfortable, meaning you'll be able to wear them all day without experiencing ear fatigue. In addition, they deliver clear and balanced sound across the spectrum, so you won't experience headache-inducing bass or screeching highs.They also have decent ANC, which handles low-frequency sounds well but struggles with higher-pitched noises unless you play music at lower volumes. On the flip side, they offer great battery life, providing up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC on. Add the case, and you're looking at up to 30 hours of total playtime.All in all, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are perfect for Pixel users looking for high-end earbuds. They deliver great sound, have a comfy design, and boast effective ANC. Furthermore, they can now be yours at their lowest price ever, making them truly unmissable. So, don't waste any more time, and treat yourself to a pair now while the offer is still available!