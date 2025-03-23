Selling at their lowest price, the premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a no-brainer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we shared that Google's flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 were selling at their lowest price yet on Amazon. Don't feel bad if you missed our initial deal post, though, as it's not too late to score these incredible earbuds at a bargain price!
That sweet 22% discount, which brought them to their lowest point ever, is still up for grabs! This means you can score a pair for south of $180 and save $50. Just be sure to act fast, as this offer has been around for a while, and it would be a shame if you missed out.
We reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro 2 upon their release, and we must say we were quite pleased with them. They are lightweight and comfortable, meaning you'll be able to wear them all day without experiencing ear fatigue. In addition, they deliver clear and balanced sound across the spectrum, so you won't experience headache-inducing bass or screeching highs.
They also have decent ANC, which handles low-frequency sounds well but struggles with higher-pitched noises unless you play music at lower volumes. On the flip side, they offer great battery life, providing up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC on. Add the case, and you're looking at up to 30 hours of total playtime.
All in all, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are perfect for Pixel users looking for high-end earbuds. They deliver great sound, have a comfy design, and boast effective ANC. Furthermore, they can now be yours at their lowest price ever, making them truly unmissable. So, don't waste any more time, and treat yourself to a pair now while the offer is still available!
