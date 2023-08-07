Google's affordable Pixel Buds A-Series get a huge discount

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Google’s not-so-new Pixel Buds A-Series aren’t the cheapest on the market, but they aren’t expensive either. In fact, they are positioned at the base of the mid-range tier when it comes to price, but that’s not what makes them very good.

It’s the quality they offer for the price you pay that turns the Pixel Buds A-Series into a great deal, especially if you pick them up during a sale. As it happens, multiple US retailers offer a huge 40 percent discount on Google’s affordable earbuds, so if you were waiting for a sale to get these, now would be a good time.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have the Google Pixel Buds A-Series available for purchase for just $60, but if you have some credits to burn, then by all means get these from the Google Store. If you’d rather avoid these retailers, B&H Video, Target and Walmart might have these on sale too, so check them out if you’re in the market for a pair of cheap, yet reliable earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Wireless Earbuds - Headphones with Bluetooth
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$40 off (40%)
$59
$99
Buy at BestBuy


Speaking of which, Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers to provide users with high-quality audio. These don’t come with noise-canceling support, but they do feature Adaptive Sound, which adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments.

The only downside is that they offer just up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time, about 1 hour less than your typical earbuds. On the bright side, you can listen for up to 24 hours with the charging case.

It’s also important to mention that the Pixel Buds A-Series are sweat and water resistant. Finally, if you’re the kind of person who loves to listen to music while they’re working out, you’ll be happy to know that Google’s earbuds have a stabilizer arc that prevents them from slipping from your ears.

