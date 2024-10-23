Pixel 9a will get two new cameras and the Pixel 9's most fun AI feature
Google's upcoming Pixel 9a is said to come with a surprising shift in its camera setup. According to recent reports, the device will feature a 48MP primary camera, which would be a significant downgrade in terms of resolution compared to the 64MP sensors found in its predecessors, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a.
While this might seem like a step backward, it's important to consider the broader context. Google has consistently demonstrated its ability to produce excellent camera quality, even with lower-resolution sensors. The company's computational photography prowess often compensates for hardware limitations, resulting in stunning images.
It's also possible that Google is opting for a 48MP sensor to reduce costs or improve battery life. A smaller sensor can be more energy-efficient and could help keep the Pixel 9a's price point competitive.
Unfortunately the report doesn't say what the new sensor will be. If we were to take a wild guess we would say that it is the same 48MP sensor that's inside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which performed pretty well in our camera scoring system.
But it is not just the main camera. The report also mentions the Pixel 9a is expected to offer a number of other camera enhancements. These include a 13MP selfie camera and the popular "Add Me" feature, which allows users to be added to photos after they've been taken.
Pixel 9a's design
As for the Pixel 9a's overall design, recent leaks suggest that the device will have a slightly larger footprint than previously reported. It will also fit the new blocky aesthetic of the other Pixel 9 phones Google released this August.
Pixel 9a— ShrimpApplePro ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 26, 2024
Source: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8
The camera bump is also expected to be slightly more prominent. Most notably, however, the Pixel 9a seems to have dropped the signature camera bar that we have gotten used to in the past few years.
Overall, while the Pixel 9a's camera downgrade might raise some eyebrows, it's likely that Google has carefully considered the trade-offs involved. The device is still expected to offer a competitive camera experience, thanks to the company's advanced software capabilities.
