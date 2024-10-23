Pixel 9a will get two new cameras and the Pixel 9's most fun AI feature

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a is expected to offer a number of other camera enhancements. These include a 13MP selfie camera and the popular "Add Me" feature, which allows users to be added to photos after they've been taken.



Pixel 9a's design

Pixel 9a

As for the Pixel 9a's overall design, recent leaks suggest that the device will have a slightly larger footprint than previously reported. It will also fit the new blocky aesthetic of the other Pixel 9 phones Google released this August.





The camera bump is also expected to be slightly more prominent. Most notably, however, the Pixel 9a seems to have dropped the signature camera bar that we have gotten used to in the past few years.



Overall, while the Pixel 9a 's camera downgrade might raise some eyebrows, it's likely that Google has carefully considered the trade-offs involved. The device is still expected to offer a competitive camera experience, thanks to the company's advanced software capabilities.