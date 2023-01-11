Google Pixel 7 series users are reporting poor video call quality





To corroborate his observation, the Redditor produced three screen captures from a Google Meet call: One from a Pixel 7, one from an iPad Pro 2018, and one from a Pixel 3XL. The image comparison can be seen in the gallery below, with even the dated Pixel 3XL producing a much better picture quality that this year's Pixel 7.









Considering these findings, one can safely assume that the issue is not caused by hardware, but rather by software, since both cameras on the device produce similar results. However, this doesn't seem to be a brand new issue. According to Android Police other support threads exist where Pixel users chimed in on this issue shortly after the Pixel 7 launch back in October.

It is widely speculated, especially within the video creator community, that certain apps do optimize video for certain phone models. Such has been the belief on how Instagram and Snapchat handle video from the iPhone versus other devices. However, this doesn't seem to be the same issue as it more noticeable in Google Meet, an app created by Google, that if anything should be optimized to work better with Pixel phones. Here's hoping that Google addresses this issue in a future software update, sooner rather than later.