Google leaks the Pixel 6a with a coloring book you can draw in online, too

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

This official mention comes in the form of a Google-sanctioned coloring book, of all things, reports Droid-life . Yes, you read that right, the closed Pixel Superfans group , a dedicated community of Google aficionados who often get loot bags from the company, got mailed a Nest Audio product packed together with a creative coloring book that teased a number of Google's own products.





In it, on the table of contents page at the end, Google mentions which products are featured on what pages. As you can see, the tablet of contents clearly state that on pages 6-7 you can paint over a Pixel 6a. Flipping the pages over, however, reveals the other products mentioned here, but no 2022 Pixel midranger.









Google's design studio team that put together the coloring book may have left the Pixel 6a mention as a remnant from an earlier draft that slipped through the editing cracks, or this may simply be an exercise in creative leaking.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up