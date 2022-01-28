Google leaks the Pixel 6a with a coloring book you can draw in online, too

Google leaks the Pixel 6a with a coloring book you can draw in online, too0
This official mention comes in the form of a Google-sanctioned coloring book, of all things, reports Droid-life. Yes, you read that right, the closed Pixel Superfans group, a dedicated community of Google aficionados who often get loot bags from the company, got mailed a Nest Audio product packed together with a creative coloring book that teased a number of Google's own products.
Google's design studio team that put together the coloring book may have left the Pixel 6a mention as a remnant from an earlier draft that slipped through the editing cracks, or this may simply be an exercise in creative leaking.
In any case, we now have an official word from Google about the Pixel 6a's existence, but if you are more interested in Google's coloring book, there is an online version you can draw in here.