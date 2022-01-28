Notification Center

www.phonearena.com
Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

    www.phonearena.com
Google leaks the Pixel 6a with a coloring book you can draw in online, too

Daniel Petrov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google leaks the Pixel 6a with a coloring book you can draw in online, too
The Google Pixel 6a has been shaping up in the last few weeks with specs and image renders, as well as a potential announcement date leaks. Google's 2022 midranger may be unveiled at its usual I/O event slot in May, it turns out, but now we have what looks like an official mention of the Pixel 6a straight from the team over at Mountain View.

Google Pixel 6

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Buy at Amazon
This official mention comes in the form of a Google-sanctioned coloring book, of all things, reports Droid-life. Yes, you read that right, the closed Pixel Superfans group, a dedicated community of Google aficionados who often get loot bags from the company, got mailed a Nest Audio product packed together with a creative coloring book that teased a number of Google's own products.

In it, on the table of contents page at the end, Google mentions which products are featured on what pages. As you can see, the tablet of contents clearly state that on pages 6-7 you can paint over a Pixel 6a. Flipping the pages over, however, reveals the other products mentioned here, but no 2022 Pixel midranger.


Google's design studio team that put together the coloring book may have left the Pixel 6a mention as a remnant from an earlier draft that slipped through the editing cracks, or this may simply be an exercise in creative leaking. 

In any case, we now have an official word from Google about the Pixel 6a's existence, but if you are more interested in Google's coloring book, there is an online version you can draw in here.

Google Pixel 6a specs
Google Pixel 6a specs
