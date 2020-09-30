Google Pixel 5 deals, trade-in prices and availability at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Best Buy
Google Pixel 5 price and preorder deals at Verizon
- Price: $699, up to $550 with a trade-in
- Release date: October 29
While Google is not releasing the Pixel 5 before October 29 on Verizon, you can still preorder it right now, and knock up to $550 off its $799 price with a suitable trade-in. Or, you can get the Pixel 5 for $29.16/month with a two-year contract. Here are all Verizon deals on the Pixel 5:
- Get up to $550 when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 with trade-in and a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.
- Get a $250 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 and port-in a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.
- Get $350 when you trade-in an eligible device to upgrade to a Google Pixel 5 on a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.
- Purchase a Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 4a 5G UW and activate new subscriptions to get 3 months free of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro and Google Play Pass.
Google Pixel 5 price and preorder deals at Best Buy
- $649 with activation
- Release date: October 29
Needless to say, Best Buy is running its typical $50 discount with activation on all Pixel 5 carrier models, too, and you can pre-order yours below.
Google Pixel 5 price and preorders at AT&T
AT&T simply announced that it will carry both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G "this fall," without bothering with the actual Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G price or release date announcement
for now.
Google Pixel 5 price T-Mobile
T-Mobile hasn't even done what AT&T just did by teasing us its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G availability, let alone pricing. It's been reluctant to host Pixel phones on its website in the spring right around when we thought that the 4a launch is near before the coronavirus postponed the Google I/O event, so we'll probe T-Mobile whether it will carry the Pixel 5 at some point.
Pixel 5 price and deals at the Google Store
- Price: $699 for 128GB, up to $555 off with a trade-in
- 150 Google Play Points for apps and games
- 3 months of YouTube Premium free
- Google One (100GB cloud storage)
- Stadia Pro
If you are looking at the most obvious place to get the Pixel 5, the Google Store is a decent bet, as it offers free two-day shipping and trade-in deals which, however, is slightly less generous than what you'd find on carrier websites or at Best Buy, for instance.
Pixel 5 price at Google Fi
Needless to say, you can get the Pixel 5 through Google's virtual Fi carrier that piggybacks on the big US networks and it will work like a charm there. Unfortunately, Google Fi is offering it for the same price as anywhere, or $699, but you do get the plan deal that is only $17/month per line for three of those, and $10 per GB used, or unlimited data for $50 each.
Where and when will Google Pixel 5 be released?
For now, you can buy the Pixel 5 from the Google Store in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Preorders start now, but the shipping date is listed as October 29, making it a month between the announcement and release date of the Google Pixel 5.