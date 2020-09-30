Google Pixel 5 deals, trade-in prices and availability at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Best Buy

For just $699, the Pixel 5 carries a Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G connectivity, a 12MP main and 16MP ultrawide angle cameras, a 6.01-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, plus a finally decent 4000mAh battery capacity, not bad at all. Can you get it for less, though?

Needless to say, Best Buy is running its typical $50 discount with activation on all Pixel 5 carrier models, too, and you can pre-order yours below.

Google Pixel 5 price and preorders at AT&T





AT&T simply announced that it will carry both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G "this fall," without bothering with the actual Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G price or release date announcement

for now.





Google Pixel 5 price T-Mobile







T-Mobile hasn't even done what AT&T just did by teasing us its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G availability, let alone pricing. It's been reluctant to host Pixel phones on its website in the spring right around when we thought that the 4a launch is near before the coronavirus postponed the Google I/O event, so we'll probe T-Mobile whether it will carry the Pixel 5 at some point.





Pixel 5 price and deals at the Google Store





Price: $699 for 128GB, up to $555 off with a trade-in

150 Google Play Points for apps and games

3 months of YouTube Premium free

Google One (100GB cloud storage)

Stadia Pro



If you are looking at the most obvious place to get the Pixel 5, the Google Store is a decent bet, as it offers free two-day shipping and trade-in deals which, however, is slightly less generous than what you'd find on carrier websites or at Best Buy, for instance.





Pixel 5 price at Google Fi

Needless to say, you can get the Pixel 5 through Google's virtual Fi carrier that piggybacks on the big US networks and it will work like a charm there. Unfortunately, Google Fi is offering it for the same price as anywhere, or $699, but you do get the plan deal that is only $17/month per line for three of those, and $10 per GB used, or unlimited data for $50 each.





Where and when will Google Pixel 5 be released?





For now, you can buy the Pixel 5 from the Google Store in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Preorders start now, but the shipping date is listed as October 29, making it a month between the announcement and release date of the Google Pixel 5.