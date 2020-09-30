iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

Google Pixel 5 deals, trade-in prices and availability at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Best Buy

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 30, 2020, 2:59 PM
Google just went back to its Nexus phone line roots with the upper midrange price and specs for the new Pixel 5. Remember the Google Nexus series? It was just the sweetest thing to watch manufacturers like Samsung, LG, or HTC taking turns to make Google's phones and sell them at or near cost to expand the market.

For just $699, the Pixel 5 carries a Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G connectivity, a 12MP main and 16MP ultrawide angle cameras, a 6.01-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, plus a finally decent 4000mAh battery capacity, not bad at all. Can you get it for less, though?


Google Pixel 5 price and preorder deals at Verizon


  • Price: $699, up to $550 with a trade-in
  • Release date: October 29


While Google is not releasing the Pixel 5 before October 29 on Verizon, you can still preorder it right now, and knock up to $550 off its $799 price with a suitable trade-in. Or, you can get the Pixel 5 for $29.16/month with a two-year contract. Here are all Verizon deals on the Pixel 5:

  • Get up to $550 when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 with trade-in and a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.
  • Get a $250 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 and port-in a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.
  • Get $350 when you trade-in an eligible device to upgrade to a Google Pixel 5 on a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.
  • Purchase a Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 4a 5G UW and activate new subscriptions to get 3 months free of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro and Google Play Pass.


Google Pixel 5 price and preorder deals at Best Buy


  • $649 with activation
  • Release date: October 29

Needless to say, Best Buy is running its typical $50 discount with activation on all Pixel 5 carrier models, too, and you can pre-order yours below.



Google Pixel 5 price and preorders at AT&T


AT&T simply announced that it will carry both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G "this fall," without bothering with the actual Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G price or release date announcement 
for now.

Google Pixel 5 price T-Mobile


T-Mobile hasn't even done what AT&T just did by teasing us its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G availability, let alone pricing. It's been reluctant to host Pixel phones on its website in the spring right around when we thought that the 4a launch is near before the coronavirus postponed the Google I/O event, so we'll probe T-Mobile whether it will carry the Pixel 5 at some point.

Pixel 5 price and deals at the Google Store


  • Price: $699 for 128GB, up to $555 off with a trade-in
  • 150 Google Play Points for apps and games
  • 3 months of YouTube Premium free
  • Google One (100GB cloud storage)
  • Stadia Pro

If you are looking at the most obvious place to get the Pixel 5, the Google Store is a decent bet, as it offers free two-day shipping and trade-in deals which, however, is slightly less generous than what you'd find on carrier websites or at Best Buy, for instance. 

Pixel 5 price at Google Fi


Needless to say, you can get the Pixel 5 through Google's virtual Fi carrier that piggybacks on the big US networks and it will work like a charm there. Unfortunately, Google Fi is offering it for the same price as anywhere, or $699, but you do get the plan deal that is only $17/month per line for three of those, and $10 per GB used, or unlimited data for $50 each.

Where and when will Google Pixel 5 be released?


For now, you can buy the Pixel 5 from the Google Store in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Preorders start now, but the shipping date is listed as October 29, making it a month between the announcement and release date of the Google Pixel 5.

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
$650 Best Buy
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

