 Google's best budget phone has been officially discontinued - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Google

Google's best budget phone has been officially discontinued

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
It's time to say goodbye to Google's best budget phone in years [pixel 4a delisted]
All good things must come to an end, and this week marks the end of arguably one of the best budget smartphones of all time: the Google Pixel 4a.

Although it's less than two years old, the Pixel 4a has been officially de-listed from Google Store's website this week. You can no longer buy it anywhere, as Google clears the shelves to make way for the upcoming Google Pixel 6a.

The end of the Pixel 4a isn't coming completely out of the blue, as Google has been claiming low stock reserves on many of its products for months already. If anything was going to be cut out, it made sense for Google to go for one of the cheaper releases which it ultimately means to replace in the coming months. The older Pixel 3a, for the record, was discontinued way back in July of 2020.

The Pixel 4a was great while it lasted, and it offered a whole lot for its $350 price tag. It featured Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, which was double of what the Pixel 3a offered—for a price that was $50 cheaper. Its camera was nothing to scoff at, either, with very impressive image quality for the price, and a 4k camera capable of shooting at 30 FPS. 

The Google Pixel 5a, released in August of 2021, is still available to buy for $450 on the Google Store, and it remains to be seen whether it will last as long as its predecessor.

In the end, though, it's still a case of "in with the new, out with the old." And we're currently awaiting the imminent release of the Google Pixel 6a, which promises to be everything the Google Pixel 4a and 5a were, as well as everything they weren't. 

The Pixel 6a is expected to be released in May this year—much sooner than we thought—and we hope its price tag won't be too far above the $450 that the Pixel 5a launched for.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 4a specs
Google Pixel 4a specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.0
$350 Special BestBuy $349 Special B&HPhoto $349 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March
by Daniel Petrov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March
Apple sues Ukrainian director of superhero satire movie for brand damages
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Apple sues Ukrainian director of superhero satire movie for brand damages
Samsung and Apple's rollercoaster year in Europe nearly ended in a draw
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung and Apple's rollercoaster year in Europe nearly ended in a draw
Galaxy S22 cases appear online as Galaxy Unpacked draws closer
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy S22 cases appear online as Galaxy Unpacked draws closer
Tipster leaks "key features" for the 5G Galaxy S22 series
by Alan Friedman,  3
Tipster leaks "key features" for the 5G Galaxy S22 series
Wordle is sold to The New York Times; game will remain free to play "initially"
by Alan Friedman,  0
Wordle is sold to The New York Times; game will remain free to play "initially"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless