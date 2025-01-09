Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Google Photos' upcoming tweak could give your favorite people a starring role

By
0comments
Apps Google
Google Photos logo displayed on a smartphone screen.
Google Photos has long been a go-to app for managing, organizing, and sharing photos and videos, with millions of Android users relying on it. And luckily, Google is continually adding new features to keep things fresh and personal for users, and it seems like there's something new in the works that could make the experience even more tailored to you.

Google Photos helps you organize your pictures into Memories by recognizing the faces of people you interact with often. Last summer, there were hints about a new feature that would let you show more of a specific person in your Memories. While this feature hasn't rolled out yet, it seems Google is already looking at ways to make it easier to access.

A recent update to Google Photos (version 7.12) for Android reveals that Google is preparing to make it simpler to select this option. Currently, when you tap on a picture's metadata, it shows the faces associated with it. You can quickly hide faces from your Memories directly from this screen – something Google had already been working on last summer. The "show more" option still hasn't arrived, but when it does, it looks like it will appear in the same easy-to-access spot.

It looks like choosing to show more or less of someone will be a lot easier. | Image credit – Android Authority

As mentioned, last year, there was a hint that Google might introduce a "Show more" option, but accessing it required navigating through several menus – either by going into Collections, then People, and then finding the option in an overflow menu, or diving deep into Photos settings with even more taps.

I think these changes would be a great addition, as they would make Google Photos feel much more personal and give users greater control over their photo organization. It would definitely make managing Memories more intuitive. That said, it's still unclear when exactly Google will roll out this update, but hopefully, it'll finalize the layout soon and bring it to users.

In other news about Google Photos, Google is rolling back a previous decision that removed partner sharing for screenshots, downloads, and photos from third-party apps. On top of that, the app is getting an improved feature to help you declutter your photo view even more efficiently.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

