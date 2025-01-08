Google Photos to get an even better way for you to declutter your photo view
Google Photos is among the best apps for photos and cloud storage. It has a neat Photo Stack feature that automatically groups similar-looking photos, which helps you declutter your main Photo feed. In the future, it seems that the app would allow you to manually group photos into Stacks as well, giving you more control over how your photos are organized.
And, unfortunately, if the automatic grouping doesn't work well enough, you're still left with a cluttered feed. But hopefully not for long. You can enable or disable the feature from the Stack similar photos option.
For now, that's all that is known about this feature. It may be possible for you to choose multiple photos from the main Photos view and then be able to use the option to stack them together (possibly from the bottom sheet that currently has options like Share, Favorite, etc).
I personally love options for decluttering, especially when it comes to photos. I take way too many photos (I know, I should probably be taking less, but my dog is way too cute), but I also love organization. To be able to manually create Photo Stacks is an amazing thing, so I can't wait for it to get officially released.
Right now, although Photo Stacking is a great option to declutter your feed, you have little control there. Basically, you can only toggle the feature on or off, but you cannot interfere with the way these photos are grouped together in a Stack.
And, unfortunately, if the automatic grouping doesn't work well enough, you're still left with a cluttered feed. But hopefully not for long. You can enable or disable the feature from the Stack similar photos option.
Android Authority was able to find code suggesting Google could give you more control over that photo stacking feature. The code was hidden in Google Photos v7.12. It references the ability to manually create Stacks of similar photos.
We don't know when this feature will be released to the general public, and it is currently not available even for beta testers in the user interface.
I personally love options for decluttering, especially when it comes to photos. I take way too many photos (I know, I should probably be taking less, but my dog is way too cute), but I also love organization. To be able to manually create Photo Stacks is an amazing thing, so I can't wait for it to get officially released.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: