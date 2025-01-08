Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Google Photos to get an even better way for you to declutter your photo view

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
Google Photos' logo on a phone situated on a desk.
Google Photos is among the best apps for photos and cloud storage. It has a neat Photo Stack feature that automatically groups similar-looking photos, which helps you declutter your main Photo feed. In the future, it seems that the app would allow you to manually group photos into Stacks as well, giving you more control over how your photos are organized.

Right now, although Photo Stacking is a great option to declutter your feed, you have little control there. Basically, you can only toggle the feature on or off, but you cannot interfere with the way these photos are grouped together in a Stack.

And, unfortunately, if the automatic grouping doesn't work well enough, you're still left with a cluttered feed. But hopefully not for long. You can enable or disable the feature from the Stack similar photos option.

Android Authority was able to find code suggesting Google could give you more control over that photo stacking feature. The code was hidden in Google Photos v7.12. It references the ability to manually create Stacks of similar photos.

For now, that's all that is known about this feature. It may be possible for you to choose multiple photos from the main Photos view and then be able to use the option to stack them together (possibly from the bottom sheet that currently has options like Share, Favorite, etc).

We don't know when this feature will be released to the general public, and it is currently not available even for beta testers in the user interface.

I personally love options for decluttering, especially when it comes to photos. I take way too many photos (I know, I should probably be taking less, but my dog is way too cute), but I also love organization. To be able to manually create Photo Stacks is an amazing thing, so I can't wait for it to get officially released.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless