Google Photos app tests new filter tool to refine search requests

With the addition of filters, Google is making it easier to find certain images using the Google Photos app. According to AndroidPolice , while you search in the app for images of a particular person, you'll be able to use a row of filters found under the search bar to refine the terms of your search. You can change the type of images you are searching through by including videos, selfies, and screenshots, and you can also add additional people to your original search.





It is important to understand that the filters really don't add any new capabilities to the Google Photos app since there are other ways to request the same search. When you tap on filters, you get to see all of the possible options you have to refine your search terms such as:





Favorites

Selfies

Animations

Creations

Archive

Videos

Collages

Movies

Screenshots

Motion Photos

It doesn't appear as though the new feature has been widely disseminated and it is likely part of a server-side update. However, you might want to give yourself a roll of the dice and install the latest version of the app from the Google Play Store to see if the new filters appear.





