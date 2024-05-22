Google reportedly working on "Cinematic Moment" feature for Google Photos
Google Photos is reportedly working on an interesting new feature that will automatically create a "Cinematic Moment" in the app. The feature is similar to the Cinematic Photos feature, which lets you create 3D versions of flat images. However, the Cinematic Moment is focused on videos.
The information comes from an APK teardown, performed by Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug. APK teardown basically means looking through the code that's available in current versions of a given app and predicting features still in development.
What the feature will potentially do is apply a slow-motion effect to a part of a video and create a Cinematic Moment from it. It will be an automatic process, unlike Cinematic Photos. It's also possible that Google will include a feature to let you manually create Cinematic Moments too, in the future.
The hint of the new feature was discovered in the Google Photos app version 6.84.0.634885033. Of course, as with any feature that's not yet official, we can't be 100% sure it will be available or when.
I personally love these types of pleasant surprises. It will probably be very cool to see something from a video you've already forgotten turned into a part of an action movie. I find such features quite fun, and am personally eager to have such a feature. What do you think about it?
