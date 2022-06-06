 Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile - PhoneArena
Summer is barely here and yet, the colorful and flower-y spring is already in the past. Well, not for Google Photos, as its AI is sweet enough to offer you a collection of your Best of Spring 2022 images and videos to (hopefully) make you smile. 9to5Google now reports the collection of photos should be surfacing soon enough for you with the best images of your spring.

Google Photos: Best of Spring 2022 Memory collection should be coming to you soon


The Memory collection is generated by Google Photos' AI. Over the past 12 months, Google Photos has been focusing on increasing the number of custom Memories collections within the pre-installed gallery app. This means, more personal content based on the context of your photos and videos, your location, or your favorite person or pet (all within backed-up content).

And now, since 2022, Google has been offering a variety of "Best of" selections within the seasons of the year.

Of course, your "Best of Spring 2022" selection depends on your location, and the photos you have taken. The app also has a Photo Book option (this one is paid) with each and every Memories image with the "Preview book" option. 


For now, it is unclear how Google's AI decides which photos to get added to the "Best of Spring 2022" collection, and there's no obvious reasons apart from good weather, from what it seems.

You can now go check your Google Photos if the "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection has appeared yet. It is unclear when it will appear for everyone, and some might get it before others.
