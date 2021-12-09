Google Photos gets ‘Best of 2021’ Memories collections, but is it any good?0
One by one, users are currently getting their own personal “Best of 2021” Memories collection. Once they show up on your profile, you can find them by opening the Google Photos app—the collection should be at the top of the screen, where all other seasonal ones usually are. (via 9to5Google)
Unfortunately, it seems Google missed a golden opportunity here. Maybe the release of this small feature in Google Photos was a last-minute type of idea and was rushed to get released before the holidays. If that is the case, then there is ample proof of it.
Now, to cut Google some slack here, it is likely a much more demanding task to summarize photos while taking into consideration both quality and sentimental value than it is to put together someone’s most listened to music. Not to undermine Spotify, though—the folks there have done an amazing job, even though Wrapped has its flaws.
Nevertheless, if someone were going to deliver on putting your whole year's worth of photos and videos into one neat package, that would be Google. That is exactly why we are left a little disappointed. Maybe next year, when Google is more prepared, it will do the amazing job we know it can.