Google Phone app working on allowing you to give more context to scam reports

The Google Phone app is planning to enhance its spam and scam call reporting with new detailed questions for users. You will soon be able to provide more info, for example, what the scammers requested to help better identify spam.

Spam calls are undoubtedly annoying to everyone. You may have experienced dealing with random calls from random phone numbers, and even if you block them, someone else will show up with the exact same scam.

Google has been fighting to prevent this misuse of phone numbers for quite a while. Now, you may be able to add more context to your spam and scam call reports to help Google fight those even better.

The folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of the latest public beta of the Google Phone app and have found hints that Google will request some more context when you report calls and phone numbers as spam or scams.

The feature is not yet functional and available to the public, but it may become so soon, judging by the level of development that it is in. Google may ask you a multitude of questions such as "What did the scammer ask for" or "What did the scammer pretend to be". You will then have an open-ended response box.


Google may then use this report to alert other people about specific numbers.

Earlier this year, the Google Phone app received a nice update that allowed you to report phone numbers and callers. However, you can now only differentiate between spam and scams on the report, and you cannot provide additional information.

On top of that, Google added the "Lookup" button that allowed you to look up unknown numbers, which made it easier to report numbers as spam even without answering the call.

Pixel phones also have features like Call Screen and Verified Calls to help prevent spam calls before you pick them up. Earlier this month, Google introduced real-time scam detection on Pixel phones that would work to prevent users from getting defrauded during a call.

I really like Google's efforts to fight spam and scam calls. I tend to answer unknown numbers, that's just how I am, but there's nothing more annoying than realizing that call is not something cool, but more like somebody needs some cash and doesn't want to get a real job... well, Google's working on making these instances less common, and I'm all for it.
