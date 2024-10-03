Google Pay email about new card being added seems to be a glitch, but better safe than sorry
Have you received an email stating that you have added a new card to your Google account, despite not having done anything of the sort? Fret not, for it seems it was just a glitch on Google’s end. But I’d still advise changing your passwords or reviewing your details.
Users recently began posting about receiving the aforementioned email. Understandably, it sent people into a panic. Fortunately, however, others soon began corroborating the claims, making it clear that this was an error from Google instead of an actual action that has been performed.
Google has made a public statement acknowledging the mistake, and assures users that they have nothing to worry about. However, it’s also worth noting that some concerning accounts point to this being more than just an erroneous email.
Google Pay is just one of countless NFC payment methods. | Image credit — Google
For example, one user reported that the addresses tied to their cards had been rolled back. This raises the possibility of your account’s information also having been altered. More concerningly, another user reported finding a card they didn’t know about added to their Google account. So it definitely seems like there’s more going on behind the scenes than Google is letting on.
However, for most people, this was indeed just a glitch. Perhaps a result of some backend failure, but mostly culminating in a false email. If you have received this email I would highly recommend changing your passwords and resetting your two-factor authentication. And even if you haven’t it’d be wise to do so anyway because the extent of this glitch is still unknown.
Just look at what happened with CrowdStrike: a crisis that crippled airports around the world and grounded dozens of thousands of planes. There’s also AT&T, which let user data get stolen and got fined for it. Data that should have been deleted years ago.
Perhaps it’s also prudent to remind everyone that they should never keep all their money in a single place, be it a regular bank account or some other financial institution. Though most major companies nowadays have a ton of safeguards in place it’s never out of the realm of possibility that a software glitch wreaks havoc.
