Google partners with Team USA to showcase its AI tech at the Olympics

Google teams up with Team USA to showcase its AI tech at the Olympics
With millions gearing up to watch the world's best athletes compete in Paris, Google is taking advantage of the spotlight to showcase its latest AI features and everything Gemini has to offer during the 2024 Olympics.

Google teams up with Team USA and NBC to showcase Gemini


Image credit – Google
Image credit – Google

Google is joining forces with Team USA and NBCUniversal to shine a light on its handy AI features through TV broadcasts, online content, and social media.

With Team USA athletes and NBC stars on board, Google will highlight how its latest upgrades in Search, Google Maps Platform, and Gemini can make it easier to dive into and explore the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

So, how will Google AI features come into play? For starters, Search’s AI Overviews, launched in the US a few months ago, will give you a quick snapshot and links to dive deeper into your favorite sports or athletes.

Google explains that AI Overviews can help understand swim lanes, learn the rules of Olympic basketball, or get details about guide runners in Paralympic Track and Field. NBC Olympics announcers will show off how exactly Search’s AI Overviews work during their broadcasts.

Google Lens, Circle to Search, Immersive View in Google Maps, and Gemini will also join in as US Olympians and Paralympians use them to explore the city. Moreover, Google Maps Platform’s Photorealistic 3D Tiles, which provides lifelike 3D views of locations worldwide, will be showcased during NBCU’s broadcast.

Finally, Gemini will assist NBC’s “chief superfan commentator,” Leslie Jones, in answering questions about the Paris Games and providing insights into Team USA.

Lately, Google has been all about AI, pushing its advancements in every way it can. Demonstrating how AI features on mobile can be practical and useful in everyday life is a savvy move, especially with the Pixel 9 series set to launch soon. The new phones are expected to be loaded with all the latest AI goodies Google has to offer.
