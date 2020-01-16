Google

Google parent Alphabet hits rare heights only reached by Apple and two others

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 16, 2020, 8:24 PM
Google parent Alphabet hits rare heights only reached by Apple and two others
The first time that something momentous happens, people go nuts and the moment is celebrated forever. The second time that the same thing takes place, the excitement is toned down although the achievement is still considered a big deal. But after that, when the same event takes place, it is as though no one cares. For example, everyone alive at the time remembers watching Neil Armstrong take that historic step on the moon and saying "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." But can anyone remember the second trip to the moon? By the time the lunar module from the sixth mission had touched down on the surface of the moon, hardly anyone looked up from their newspaper to watch it (if you don't know what a newspaper is, Google it).

So why bring this up now? Fair question. We could say it is because the average smartphone packs more power than the astronauts had at their command back in 1969. While that is an accurate statement, it isn't the reason for this article. Actually, we'd like to take you back to August 2nd, 2018. On that date, Apple became the first U.S. publicly-traded company to reach a valuation of $1 trillion. At the time, it seemed like a big deal especially since some expected Amazon to reach the milestone first. And sure enough, almost exactly a month later Amazon joined Apple in the Trillion Dollar Club.


Both Apple and Amazon embarked on serious corrections after reaching the one trillion dollar target. For example, Apple's stock price declined 35% from August 31st, 2018 to January 4th, 2019. And ironically, by year-end 2018, neither Apple or Amazon was the most valuable public company in the U.S. That title belonged to Microsoft which also joined the trillion-dollar club in April of last year.

Today, the trillion-dollar club welcomed a new company and it shouldn't be too hard to figure out the name of the new member. Google parent Alphabet hit the magic number today and analysts credited the appointment of Sundar Pichai as the company's CEO as the reason for the stock's recent surge. Pichai replaced Google co-founder Larry Page who stepped down as Alphabet CEO last month. Since Page left his executive post at Alphabet on December 4th, the company's shares have soared 10%.

Currently, the most valuable publicly traded U.S. companies are all tech-related firms. Apple currently has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion followed by Microsoft's $1.27 trillion. Amazon has dropped under the threshold and is currently valued at $931 billion as the company looks up at the $1 trillion valuation currently owned by Alphabet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

cmdacos
Reply

1. cmdacos

Posts: 4380; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Fastest rise to the trillion mark by a North American company. Well done Google

posted on 34 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year
15-best-strategy-games-for-Android-and-iOS
15 best strategy games for Android and iOS
new-iPad-Pro-2020-release-price-features-updates
iPad Pro 2020: release date, price, specs, features, what to expect
Pixel-4a-iPhone-9-design-specs-camera-price-release-date-expectations
Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9: Google and Apple's upcoming budget phones compared
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless