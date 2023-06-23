Companies just keep suing Google for money and this time it's a blast from the past
Ah, Google — it really puts the G in Giant. This company isn’t only responsible for fueling most of your internet-related curiosity, but it also happens to make some of the best phones out there. Oh, and the operating system that most of them run on. Basically, what I’m trying to say is that Google is huge.
So yeah, I’m bringing back the topic of Google Play Music. It was shut down pretty out of the blue, so all the users who were invested in that platform were told off with a “Well, we have YouTube Music too now, you know”. But see, it’s never that easy.
Cool, so this verdict stems from a jury in Delaware, where the court sided with Personal Audio LLC — a patent holding company — about Google violating its patent rights, related to:
And yes, somehow basic playlist-related features are also not immune to the patent trolls.
Not only that, but the verdict states that Google infringed these patents “willfully”. We’ll save you the elaborate legal explanation and summarize the outcome of this detail as: this word allow money debt go up. Money good.
Jose Castaneda, representing Google, shared that the plan is to appeal this decision. And that only makes sense, because who waits until a product is taken off the market in order to sue its maker for patent infringement? That’s cartoon levels of evil!
As with most things related to Big Tech and legal battles — only time will tell what may happen. And since we’ve brought the topic back up from the past: let’s have a moment of silence for our brothers and sisters, who actually used Google Play Music. We hope that you like YouTube Music more now.
And while being in such a position naturally comes with numerous positives and negatives, one of the worst things about being in charge of so many products and services is that sometimes, you’ve got to let them go. Sometimes it’s because you have to move on to making better things and other times… Well, you already have an alternative.
