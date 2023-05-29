Google owes millions after it lost a decade-long legal battle

millions

Ouch?

Even further ouch!





But will Sonos press on further? After all, the jury has found traces of Google infringing more patents and this may very well be taken as green light for Sonsos to push further. Still, Google is certainly not going to take that lying down.





As we're certainly not the authority on legal disputes, we can conclude on the obvious: time will tell! Especially after that foreboding quote from Google. For the time being, we just hope that Sonos doesn't take away Android's ability to remotely control wireless speakers. That would be a bummer!