Gmail update brings translation to mobile devices
Google has just announced one small change coming to Gmail in the coming days. Starting today, Gmail users will be able to translate emails on their phones without having to leave the app.
Up until today, this was only possible in Gmail on the web, which supports translation to and from over 100 languages. The latest Gmail update adds a native translation integration within the mobile app, which will allow users to communicate in a wide range of languages quicker and easier.
Alternatively, Gmail users can choose to have the app always translate or never translate specific languages. In order to translate a message, simply click the “Translate” option at the top of the email.
To turn off the setting you’ll have to accept the “Don’t translate [language] again” that appears when you dismiss the banner, or by selecting “Don’t translate [language] again” from the translation settings menu. Regardless of whether or not you have translations turned off, you can manually translate a message through the three dot menu.
According to Google, Android users should start seeing the new feature today, August 8, but the rollout might take up to 15 days. On the other hand, iOS users will be able to translate their emails on their devices starting August 21.
Up until today, this was only possible in Gmail on the web, which supports translation to and from over 100 languages. The latest Gmail update adds a native translation integration within the mobile app, which will allow users to communicate in a wide range of languages quicker and easier.
One of many highly requested features, the ability to translate emails on a phone is rolling out to all Gmail users. After receiving the update, a new dismissible banner will pop up when the content language of a message is different from the “Google.com Mail display language” in your account settings.
Alternatively, Gmail users can choose to have the app always translate or never translate specific languages. In order to translate a message, simply click the “Translate” option at the top of the email.
Those who dismiss the translation option will get it again the next time the content language of an email doesn’t match the set “Google.com Mail display language.” Of course, the native translation integration within the mobile app comes with the option to turn it off, which means you’ll never get the banner for a specific language.
To turn off the setting you’ll have to accept the “Don’t translate [language] again” that appears when you dismiss the banner, or by selecting “Don’t translate [language] again” from the translation settings menu. Regardless of whether or not you have translations turned off, you can manually translate a message through the three dot menu.
According to Google, Android users should start seeing the new feature today, August 8, but the rollout might take up to 15 days. On the other hand, iOS users will be able to translate their emails on their devices starting August 21.
Things that are NOT allowed: