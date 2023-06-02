This new Gmail app update will show you your top search results first

Google has announced an update to the Gmail mobile app that introduces a change in the way users can search for messages. The recent update, currently being gradually rolled out, will present the most relevant search results first, followed by the remaining results in chronological order.





This new search feature will be powered by AI, using Google's machine learning models to scan your emails for the search term. You will then be served results with the most recent and relevant emails shown at the top of the list in a new dedicated "Top results" section. The rest of the results will follow underneath in another dedicated section.









Once active for your account, you can begin to enjoy this new experience on your smartphone by navigating to the Gmail search bar and typing in your preferred search keyword. The update will begin to roll out gradually starting today and for up to two weeks before all Gmail users have it. It will also be available to all Google accounts, meaning paid Google Workspace and personal ones, ensuring that all get to try it out.





Google added that this has been a highly requested feature by users and was added as part of the company's efforts to improve search on the Gmail app. This fact surprised me, considering how well I've found Gmail search to be at this point. However, every case is different.





There is no mention in the announcement of any plans to expand this feature across the web version of Gmail at the moment, but I could definitely see this becoming a valuable addition to Gmail. AI is everywhere now and Google refuses to be left behind, especially when it comes to search and locating emails. Leveraging the power of AI in our daily lives, such as email is at this point, is the best way to ensure machine learning models are trained properly and become even more helpful.



