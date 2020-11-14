Google tests new video feature for its mobile browser





To check out the videos being tested on Canary, you will need to enable a flag. You can do this by installing Chrome Canary and searching for #video-tutorials. You will need to enable the flag which will add a new card for videos on the site. Right now, you'll notice that the videos being offered to you are actually placeholders for the Google Go app. However, the titles listed for these videos indicate what we will see when the feature is ready for prime time:





How to use Chrome.

How to download content for later.

How to use incognito mode.

How to search with Chrome.

How to search with your voice.

The code for the video tutorials in Canary refers only to Chrome for Android so we don't expect to see this feature on Chrome for the desktop or the iOS version of Chrome.









Many of you probably won't need to view any of these videos but it still is good to know that Google continues to polish up the Chrome.

