Android Apps Google

Google tests new video feature for its mobile browser

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 14, 2020, 5:55 PM
Have you ever started to use Google's Chrome browser app on your Android phone only to realize that you don't know what you're doing? Google has a solution to this, according to Chrome Story (via AndroidPolice). Chrome users will be able to view video tutorials while inside the browser. These videos have started to surface on unstable variants of the mobile browser that can be installed on your Android phone from the Google Play Store. These include the Chrome Canary app which has nightly updates for developers, and the Chrome Dev app which includes new features being tested by Google for the stable version of the browser.


 
To check out the videos being tested on Canary, you will need to enable a flag. You can do this by installing Chrome Canary and searching for #video-tutorials. You will need to enable the flag which will add a new card for videos on the site. Right now, you'll notice that the videos being offered to you are actually placeholders for the Google Go app. However, the titles listed for these videos indicate what we will see when the feature is ready for prime time:

  • How to use Chrome.
  • How to download content for later.
  • How to use incognito mode.
  • How to search with Chrome.
  • How to search with your voice.
The code for the video tutorials in Canary refers only to Chrome for Android so we don't expect to see this feature on Chrome for the desktop or the iOS version of Chrome.


Many of you probably won't need to view any of these videos but it still is good to know that Google continues to polish up the Chrome.

