Google Messages to tweak the position of the 'Magic Rewrite' option and free more space for typing
As all of you most probably know, generative AI has slipped into almost every app we use nowadays, and many of the features that are offered are quite useful. One of these useful AI tricks is the Magic Compose option for Google Messages. Now, the "Rewrite" option of the Magic Compose feature for Google Messages for Android is getting a small tweak.
The second part of Magic Compose is to rewrite a message you've drafted. You can choose between several styles: Remix, Shakespeare, Chill, Lyrica, Excited, or Formal. Previously, you can access this from the same place in the compose bar.
Magic Compose is processed on the device if your phone has Gemini Nano, and otherwise it's cloud-based. As such, it requires a Google One membership, as most of the other cool Gemini-powered features.
The new change is now available on some devices with the latest Google Messages beta (version_20240916_01_RC00), but it's not widely rolled out yet, and it's also not available in the stable version of the messaging app.
Google Messages has recently gotten quite a few useful updates, and it's also working on some nice additions to its already-rich feature set. It's been discovered that the app is working on giving you an easy way to switch accounts, and also, beta testers are gradually getting the ability to edit RCS messages.
I personally like the Magic Rewrite change, mainly because it frees space for texting. I'd always take more space to see the message I've typed, and this particular visual tweak gives me just that. So, I like it.
Magic Compose basically has two parts. The first part allows you to generate a reply by using the previous 20 messages for context. You can access the feature by tapping the message bubble with the sparkle icon that appears in the text field.
But now, this functionality is getting moved into the 'plus menu'. The menu also contains Gallery, GIFs, Stickers, Files, Location, Contacts, Schedule, Send, and also Selfie GIFs. The rewrite feature is present there under "Magic Rewrite".
The tweak also makes the text field look a little bit bigger, which is actually great, especially when you're writing or editing the text. The change isn't dramatic, but it's definitely noticeable.
