Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Google Messages' future update to give Magic Compose a more visible spot

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Google Messages logo displayed over a white background.
Google is constantly adding new features and making tweaks to its Messages app, and it looks like a future update will introduce a small but useful change to give one of Google's AI features more visibility.

A recent report shows that the newest beta version of the Google Messages app has introduced a new Magic Compose button. Powered by Google's generative AI, Magic Compose helps you craft responses based on the context of your messages, offering suggestions for how to kick off a conversation, reply, or even rework a draft in different tones.

In the current setup, Magic Compose sits in the bottom row, nestled between the gallery and text field. As you type, it slides out of view behind a chevron.

What's new in the beta version, though, is that Magic Compose shows up in the row of smart replies, even when there aren't any suggestions. It appears as a pill-shaped message bubble with a sparkle icon located either first or at the far right.

Magic Compose shows up in the row of smart replies when you start typing. | Image credit – 9to5Google

The icon matches the Dynamic Color theme, just like the Send button. Once you start typing in the compose field, the icon switches to Magic Rewrite (a pencil with a sparkle). No big visual changes to the feature itself, though.

The old layout, with three buttons squished into one row, felt cramped and often shrank the text box, especially on smaller devices. So, I think Google making this small change to how the Magic Compose feature appears makes it way more accessible and easy to use.

In other Google Messages news, three new changes are on the way to level up your texting experience. Plus, the Gemini Extensions feature for the Messages app has started its gradual roll-out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless