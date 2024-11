Google Messages' future update to give Magic Compose a more visible spot

Magic Compose shows up in the row of smart replies when you start typing. | Image credit – 9to5Google





The icon matches the Dynamic Color theme, just like the Send button. Once you start typing in the compose field, the icon switches to Magic Rewrite (a pencil with a sparkle). No big visual changes to the feature itself, though.The old layout, with three buttons squished into one row, felt cramped and often shrank the text box, especially on smaller devices. So, I think Google making this small change to how the Magic Compose feature appears makes it way more accessible and easy to use.In other Google Messages news, three new changes are on the way to level up your texting experience . Plus, the Gemini Extensions feature for the Messages app has started its gradual roll-out