Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch

Google Messages new features
Three new features might be coming to Google Messages, according to code-scouring done by folks at Android Authority.

First off, Google's app for messaging is changing the location of read receipts, which tell you whether your message is in transit, has been sent, has been delivered, or has been read, and changing their animation style.



This feature has been in the works for a while and has finally started to roll out to some users. After the change, the receipts will be moved from below the text bubble to inside it. Additionally, Google has also created a new animation for them.

The second possible change, which has been hinted at by the latest beta version of the Messages app (version messages.android_20241029_00_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic) is letting you choose the image resolution. WhatsApp already offers a similar feature.



It will let you decide if you want to send an image in HD or standard quality. This will lower the quality of the image but allow you to send it faster while using less data. Going for the other option, HD+, will minimize compression to keep the original resolution but will take longer to send an image and consume more data.

Lastly, Google is trying to make it easier for you to view when each of your messages was sent. Currently, to view timestamps, you must tap on each individual message, which can be annoying.



Google may roll out a feature that will let you view the timestamps for all the messages just by swiping right on the screen. This will save you the hassle of having to tap on each individual message to view timestamps.

While improved read receipts are likely headed your way soon, the other two features are a work-in-progress and Google may decide to pull them or delay them, so don't hold your breath for them.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Loading Comments...

