Google Messages adds end-to-end encryption for all RCS conversations
Google Messages is finally getting a long-overdue security feature this week. If you didn’t know, Messages allows users to turn on RCS, the messaging standard that Google is trying to turn into a universal messaging solution, to encrypt one-on-one conversations.
Starting today, RCS will be enabled by default for new existing users of the Messages by Google app. Of course, if you’ve previously turned off RCS in Settings, your conversations will not be end-to-end encrypted.
After the update, you might be asked to agree to Terms of Service provided by your carrier network. Make sure to accept them in order to be able to benefit from this added security feature.
For those who don’t know what RCS really is and why is better than tradition messaging standards, here is a quick rundown of is features:
The problem is that RCS chats are only available for certain devices, service providers and carriers. Also, in order to benefit from these features, everyone in the Messages conversation must have RCS chats enabled.
Starting today, RCS will be enabled by default for new existing users of the Messages by Google app. Of course, if you’ve previously turned off RCS in Settings, your conversations will not be end-to-end encrypted.
Google announced that the new change is meant to provide Messages users with added security. On top of that, all RCS conversations in Messages by Google will now be end-to-end encrypted, including group chats, in order to keep them private between you and those you’re messaging.
After the update, you might be asked to agree to Terms of Service provided by your carrier network. Make sure to accept them in order to be able to benefit from this added security feature.
While RCS (Rich Communication Services) is spreading quite fast among Android users, Apple still doesn’t support it, which makes it harder for Google to turn this into a universally accepted messaging standard.
For those who don’t know what RCS really is and why is better than tradition messaging standards, here is a quick rundown of is features:
- Share high-resolution photos and videos.
- Know when someone is typing.
- Get read receipts, which show when someone has read or received your message. Read receipts also show your contact when you read their message.
- Send messages over mobile data and Wi-Fi.
- Rename, edit, and remove yourself from group chats.
- Keep your conversations secure with end-to-end encryption.
The problem is that RCS chats are only available for certain devices, service providers and carriers. Also, in order to benefit from these features, everyone in the Messages conversation must have RCS chats enabled.
Things that are NOT allowed: