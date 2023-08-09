Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Google Messages adds end-to-end encryption for all RCS conversations

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Messages adds end-to-end encryption for all RCS conversations
Google Messages is finally getting a long-overdue security feature this week. If you didn’t know, Messages allows users to turn on RCS, the messaging standard that Google is trying to turn into a universal messaging solution, to encrypt one-on-one conversations.

Starting today, RCS will be enabled by default for new existing users of the Messages by Google app. Of course, if you’ve previously turned off RCS in Settings, your conversations will not be end-to-end encrypted.

Google announced that the new change is meant to provide Messages users with added security. On top of that, all RCS conversations in Messages by Google will now be end-to-end encrypted, including group chats, in order to keep them private between you and those you’re messaging.

After the update, you might be asked to agree to Terms of Service provided by your carrier network. Make sure to accept them in order to be able to benefit from this added security feature.

While RCS (Rich Communication Services) is spreading quite fast among Android users, Apple still doesn’t support it, which makes it harder for Google to turn this into a universally accepted messaging standard.

For those who don’t know what RCS really is and why is better than tradition messaging standards, here is a quick rundown of is features:

  • Share high-resolution photos and videos.
  • Know when someone is typing.
  • Get read receipts, which show when someone has read or received your message. Read receipts also show your contact when you read their message.
  • Send messages over mobile data and Wi-Fi.
  • Rename, edit, and remove yourself from group chats.
  • Keep your conversations secure with end-to-end encryption.

The problem is that RCS chats are only available for certain devices, service providers and carriers. Also, in order to benefit from these features, everyone in the Messages conversation must have RCS chats enabled.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless