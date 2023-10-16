Google Messages could soon block itself from being displayed while screen sharing







Scammers often use screen sharing apps to trick users into revealing their personal information. For example, a scammer might pretend to be a customer support representative and ask the user to share their screen so that they can help them with a problem. Once the scammer has access to the user's screen, they can steal their personal information, such as their passwords, credit card numbers, or one-time two-step verification codes.



A security feature such as this one, could be a way to protect users from these types of scams. By blocking access to Google Messages when screen sharing is detected, Google can help to prevent users from accidentally revealing their private information to scammers.



However, some people are concerned that this new feature may backfire by preventing legitimate use cases. For example, if a user is trying to share their screen with a friend or colleague, they may be blocked from accessing Google Messages.



In this rollout, which appears to be limited to a small amount of users (possibly as an a/b test), what appears when attempting to share one's screen while having the Google Messages app open is a popup stating "You’re sharing your screen with someone. If you don’t know this person, stop sharing immediately. Google has hidden your sensitive content for security." Meanwhile, while the app continues to work in the background and notifications continue to come in, the rest of the app is blacked out and the popup cannot be dismissed as long as you are still screen sharing. As spotted by TheSpAndroid , Google is currently experimenting with a new feature in Google Messages that blocks the app from being displayed when it detects an ongoing screen sharing session. This could be useful, and likely a security measure to prevent sensitive information from being shown to bad actors.





However, in its current state it does not look like the feature's implementation has been completely tested in all possible scenarios. For example, TheSPAndroid noted in its post that when receiving a Messages notification, one could still tap on the notification and view the message, even while screen sharing. This would, of course, defeat the entire point.





As someone who has had to connect to a relative's phone in the past to troubleshoot by using screen sharing, I can see where a feature like this could be very restrictive. However, on the other hand I'm glad Google is looking out and implementing ways to protect unsuspecting users from themselves and the harm a scammer could cause should they gain access to a person's messages. As someone who has had to connect to a relative's phone in the past to troubleshoot by using screen sharing, I can see where a feature like this could be very restrictive. However, on the other hand I'm glad Google is looking out and implementing ways to protect unsuspecting users from themselves and the harm a scammer could cause should they gain access to a person's messages.

Google Messages is testing a new security feature that blocks users from accessing the app when it detects screen sharing. This is to prevent scammers from snooping on private conversations and security codes. Some people are concerned that this feature may backfire by preventing legitimate use cases.