Google Messages could be getting "Profiles" to share your information with other users

If Profiles are implemented, it is likely that they would appear at the top of conversations in Google Messages. I would speculate that tapping on a profile name or photo could then open a profile page with more information about the user that other users could then save to the corresponding contact card.Google has not yet announced a release date for the Profiles feature. However, given that it has been in development for several months and is now appearing in beta versions of the app, it is likely that it will be released in the near future.Google Messages Profiles have the potential to be a significant new feature that would improve the messaging experience for users. It will be interesting to see how Google implements Profiles and how it integrates them with other Messages features, such as RCS and group chats.