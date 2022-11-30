Google changes some chimes for its RCS powered Messages app for Android

Settings > Sound & vibration > Default notification sound . Tap on the top box and you'll see a list of sounds that you can pick as the one you will hear to alert you of an incoming message. Be sure to hit "save" on the upper right of the screen after you make your selection. Google has been spiffing up its Messages app for Android. Last month, it revealed a new icon for the app and now there are new chimes for sent and received messages. You are allowed to change the sound that plays when you get an incoming message. Go to. Tap on the top box and you'll see a list of sounds that you can pick as the one you will hear to alert you of an incoming message. Be sure to hit "save" on the upper right of the screen after you make your selection.





Other changes on the way include the ability of the Rich Communication Service (RCS) platform found in Google Messages to allow users to react using any emoji they want to use rather than choose from the limited number of seven that are currently available. Also supposedly on the way to the Google Messages app are new indicators for sent, delivered, and read messages.









A sent message will show a small circle with a checkmark inside while a delivered message will show two circles each with a checkmark inside. A message that has been read will still have the two circles with the checkmarks, but the inside of the circle will be colored in. This smells like a server-side update that will require Google to flip the switch on its end to disseminate the update; there is nothing that you can do about it on your end to make it arrive faster.



