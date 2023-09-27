Google Messages passes milestone of 5 billion installs
The Google Messages app has now passed an important milestone in its growth - it has now been installed over five billion times, reports 9to5Google. This info comes amid Google's "#GetTheMessage" campaign (a campaign calling Apple to adopt RCS).
Google Messages is Google's app for RCS/SMS/MMS for Android, and it was previously known as "Android Messages". It has now become one of the most used apps for SMS, MMS, and RCS messages, with a user-friendly clean interface and useful features. The app can be paired with a desktop web client, which allows you to read and reply to messages from other devices, such as tablets, PCs, and Macs.
In 2022, Samsung adopted Google Messages as a default messaging app for its phones, and it now comes pre-installed in phones.
Google Messages supports RCS, which is a more capable tech than SMS and MMS (which are its predecessors). RCS is currently available only on Android devices, despite Google's efforts to get Apple on board as well.
The previous milestone of one billion downloads was achieved by Google Messages back in the spring of 2020. Back then, the app was not installed by default on the majority of Android devices (Pixels make the exception here).
