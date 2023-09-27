Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Google Messages passes milestone of 5 billion installs

Android Apps Google
Google Messages five billion installs
The Google Messages app has now passed an important milestone in its growth - it has now been installed over five billion times, reports 9to5Google. This info comes amid Google's "#GetTheMessage" campaign (a campaign calling Apple to adopt RCS).

Google Messages has now been installed over five billion times


Google Messages is Google's app for RCS/SMS/MMS for Android, and it was previously known as "Android Messages". It has now become one of the most used apps for SMS, MMS, and RCS messages, with a user-friendly clean interface and useful features. The app can be paired with a desktop web client, which allows you to read and reply to messages from other devices, such as tablets, PCs, and Macs.

The previous milestone of one billion downloads was achieved by Google Messages back in the spring of 2020. Back then, the app was not installed by default on the majority of Android devices (Pixels make the exception here).

In 2022, Samsung adopted Google Messages as a default messaging app for its phones, and it now comes pre-installed in phones.

Google Messages supports RCS, which is a more capable tech than SMS and MMS (which are its predecessors). RCS is currently available only on Android devices, despite Google's efforts to get Apple on board as well.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless