Google Meet update adds support for over 50 languages to translated captions

Google Meet is getting an important update for many users. The app has just received support for 52 languages to translated captions and 11 more languages for closed captions.

If you’re a Google Workspace customer or a simple user with a personal account, you’ll benefit from the expanded support for closed captioning to include the following languages in beta:

  • Azerbaijani
  • Czech
  • Greek
  • Icelandic
  • Kazakh
  • Lao
  • Lithuanian
  • Malay
  • Serbian
  • Swahili
  • Ukrainian

With the addition of these 11 languages, closed captioning now supports a total of 87 languages, although keep in mind that some are still in beta.

Moving on to translated captions, Google Meet is getting support for 52 languages. According to Google, only Gemini for Google Workspace customers are getting support for these languages, which can be translated to and from any other fully supported language.

In addition, Google announced that it’s rolling out full language support to 6 previously launched languages: Dutch, Indonesian, Japanese, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

With the latest update, Google Meet translated captions now fully support 69 languages, allowing for over 4,600 language pairs.

Along with the update, Google also revealed that starting January 22, 2025, translated captions in Google Meet will be exclusively available to Gemini for Google Workspace customers.

Until then, translated captions will be available in the following Gemini add-ons: Gemini Enterprise, AI Meetings and Messaging, and Gemini Education premium.

As far as close captioning goes, the new languages are now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts, so you don’t really have to pay for it.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

