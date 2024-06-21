Google Meet update adds support for over 50 languages to translated captions
Google Meet is getting an important update for many users. The app has just received support for 52 languages to translated captions and 11 more languages for closed captions.
If you’re a Google Workspace customer or a simple user with a personal account, you’ll benefit from the expanded support for closed captioning to include the following languages in beta:
With the addition of these 11 languages, closed captioning now supports a total of 87 languages, although keep in mind that some are still in beta.
Moving on to translated captions, Google Meet is getting support for 52 languages. According to Google, only Gemini for Google Workspace customers are getting support for these languages, which can be translated to and from any other fully supported language.
In addition, Google announced that it’s rolling out full language support to 6 previously launched languages: Dutch, Indonesian, Japanese, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.
Along with the update, Google also revealed that starting January 22, 2025, translated captions in Google Meet will be exclusively available to Gemini for Google Workspace customers.
Until then, translated captions will be available in the following Gemini add-ons: Gemini Enterprise, AI Meetings and Messaging, and Gemini Education premium.
As far as close captioning goes, the new languages are now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts, so you don’t really have to pay for it.
