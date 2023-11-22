Google Meet rolls out gesture detection: Raise your hand without clicking a button



To ensure accurate gesture detection, keep your camera enabled and your hand clearly visible to the camera, away from your face and body. The gesture detection feature will not activate while you are an active speaker; it will resume once you are no longer actively speaking.



Gesture detection is disabled by default, requiring users to manually enable it. To activate the feature during a meeting, follow these steps:



Click on "More Options"

Select "Settings"

On the left-hand side, click "Reactions"

Toggle on "Hand Raise Gesture"



Unfortunately, Google has not yet developed a method for lowering your hand. Once your hand is raised, you must manually press the hand-raise button to lower it. Gesture detection is currently rolling out to select Google Workspace business and education plan users, including:



Google Workspace Business Plus

Business Standard

Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter

Education Plus

The Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers

Google Workspace Individual subscribers



At this time, it is unclear whether this feature will be made available to a wider range of users in the future. The Hand Raise Gesture feature is gradually rolling out, and it may take a few weeks for some users to see it.