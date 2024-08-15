Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design

Google Meet is getting a big redesign of its video calling UI both on Android and iOS. This part from Google Meet is the former Duo part - the one that doesn't have a user joining via a meeting link.

A few years ago, Google Duo merged with Google Meet. However, due to this migration, there are several differences between an unscheduled video call (one-on-one, or group) and scheduled meetings that you join via a URL. The redesign focuses on bringing the personal video calling experience up to par with the meetings one.


The new UI now has a more modern pre-call screen. Once in a conversation, you now have new control buttons on the bottom, as well as the ability to access real-time chat for link sharing and texting. Video calls also now have an audio-only mode which was introduced for calls last year.


Live captions are available in over 70 languages, and screen sharing is also coming to both Android and iOS. You can also react with emojis, and add stacked filters, effects, and others.


These updates to Google Meet will be rolling out gradually "over the next few months". With these new features, I think the video-calling experience on Google Meet is going to really get more fun to use. I like that Google is working on making the 'legacy' Google Duo experience more similar to the one from Google Meet. After all, these two are now one app. And should look like one app. So, kudos to Google for working on it!
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

