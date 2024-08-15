Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet is getting a big redesign of its video calling UI both on Android and iOS. This part from Google Meet is the former Duo part - the one that doesn't have a user joining via a meeting link.
These updates to Google Meet will be rolling out gradually "over the next few months". With these new features, I think the video-calling experience on Google Meet is going to really get more fun to use. I like that Google is working on making the 'legacy' Google Duo experience more similar to the one from Google Meet. After all, these two are now one app. And should look like one app. So, kudos to Google for working on it!
A few years ago, Google Duo merged with Google Meet. However, due to this migration, there are several differences between an unscheduled video call (one-on-one, or group) and scheduled meetings that you join via a URL. The redesign focuses on bringing the personal video calling experience up to par with the meetings one.
The new UI now has a more modern pre-call screen. Once in a conversation, you now have new control buttons on the bottom, as well as the ability to access real-time chat for link sharing and texting. Video calls also now have an audio-only mode which was introduced for calls last year.
Image Credit - 9to5Google
Live captions are available in over 70 languages, and screen sharing is also coming to both Android and iOS. You can also react with emojis, and add stacked filters, effects, and others.
Image Credit - 9to5Google
