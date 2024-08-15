Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design



A few years ago, Google Duo merged with Google Meet. However, due to this migration, there are several differences between an unscheduled video call (one-on-one, or group) and scheduled meetings that you join via a URL. The redesign focuses on bringing the personal video calling experience up to par with the meetings one





The new UI now has a more modern pre-call screen. Once in a conversation, you now have new control buttons on the bottom, as well as the ability to access real-time chat for link sharing and texting. Video calls also now have an audio-only mode which was introduced for calls last year.







Live captions are available in over 70 languages, and screen sharing is also coming to both Android and iOS. You can also react with emojis, and add stacked filters, effects, and others.





