Software updates Apps Google

Google Meet call participant limit now raised to 500 people for some subscriptions

Iskra Petrova
By
Google Meet call participant limit now raised to 500 people for some subscriptions
Have you ever thought you are too many people in a Google Meet online meeting? Well, Google is now working to make it even more possible so even more people can join. It is now raising its participant count limitations to the staggering 500 people in an online meeting, reports Android Police. The change has now been announced in a Google Workspace blog.

Google Meet participant count raised to 500 people


The new change in limits is available for subscribers of Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus, which are subscriptions perfect for a small-to-medium-sized company. Now, these tiers make it possible to fit up to 500 participants in a single Google Meet call.

The previous limitation was set to up to 250 participants for Enterprise customers, which is the more expensive tier.

However, other Workspace and G Suite customers are still stuck with the current participant limit of 100 participants in a room, and so are free customers. On the other hand, Enterprise customers who need even more people to join in the call can consider live streaming the session, which makes space for up to 100,000 viewers. However, these viewers' interactivity is limited.

The change is now available for many Google Workspace customers and a complete rollout is expected to be achieved by Friday.

