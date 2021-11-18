Google Meet call participant limit now raised to 500 people for some subscriptions

Google Meet call participant limit now raised to 500 people for some subscriptions0
The new change in limits is available for subscribers of Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus, which are subscriptions perfect for a small-to-medium-sized company. Now, these tiers make it possible to fit up to 500 participants in a single Google Meet call.
However, other Workspace and G Suite customers are still stuck with the current participant limit of 100 participants in a room, and so are free customers. On the other hand, Enterprise customers who need even more people to join in the call can consider live streaming the session, which makes space for up to 100,000 viewers. However, these viewers' interactivity is limited.