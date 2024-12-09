Google may soon let you choose the default music player for Pixel's Now Playing
Google may soon let you select a default music player for the Now Playing feature on Pixel devices. The support page for Now Playing has been updated to reflect this change, but the change itself is not available at the moment.
Google has been working on upgrading the Now Playing feature and will be showing album art for identified songs, but this isn't the only update Google is cooking up for Pixel owners and fans of Now Playing. Google is also reportedly working on adding the ability to set a default music player for the feature, which would allow you to play identified songs in the app of your choice with just a tap.
You have to repeat those steps every time you wish to play a song, as the feature doesn't offer a way to just pick a default app for music playback. But this may change soon, according to the updated Google support page.
When it is available for your phone, you should see a new "Default music player" option in the Now Playing settings.
I think this feature is great and I love the ability to be able to quickly play a song without having to jump through hoops to do it, so kudos to Google for this cool update!
Google has been working on upgrading the Now Playing feature and will be showing album art for identified songs, but this isn't the only update Google is cooking up for Pixel owners and fans of Now Playing. Google is also reportedly working on adding the ability to set a default music player for the feature, which would allow you to play identified songs in the app of your choice with just a tap.
Right now, if you want to play an identified song, you have to select it from the lock screen, notification panel, or within the Now Playing history section, and then choose one of the installed apps from a pop-up menu.
You have to repeat those steps every time you wish to play a song, as the feature doesn't offer a way to just pick a default app for music playback. But this may change soon, according to the updated Google support page.
On the support page, we're now seeing a new "How to set a default music player?" section. The section highlights an upcoming setting that will let you do that for Now Playing search results. Right now, the new feature seems not to be available but should be making its way to Pixels soon given the fact that the details about it are on Google's support page.
When it is available for your phone, you should see a new "Default music player" option in the Now Playing settings.
This new feature will make it easier for you to play your favorite song quickly and easily. It seems it will skip the pop-up menu and start the playback when you select the song on the lock screen, notification panel, or Now Playing history.
I think this feature is great and I love the ability to be able to quickly play a song without having to jump through hoops to do it, so kudos to Google for this cool update!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: