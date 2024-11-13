Google may let all users use Gemini Advanced file analysis (with a quota though)
Up Next:
Google is working on letting all users (not only paid Gemini Advanced users) take advantage of Gemini's upload and analyze feature. The feature basically lets the chatbot analyze images and documents and then answer questions, generate summaries, and create charts. Right now, this capability is reserved for Gemini Advanced subscribers.
Hints in the code of the latest beta release of the Google app now reveal that this feature may not be reserved only for paying Gemini Advanced subs soon. Android Authority discovered that Google may be working on extending the upload and analyze features to all users, but there would be some limitations for free users.
At the moment, it's not clear what the quota will be and how often it will refresh, but it most likely will reset daily. Right now, ChatGPT's quota is two files, and we don't know if Google will offer more or if it will follow suit.
Earlier this year, Google updated Gemini's upload and analyze functionality with support for more file types. Right now, the chatbot is capable of analyzing documents and spreadsheets. Based on its analysis, it's capable of answering questions, generating summaries, or creating charts.
Hints in the code of the latest beta release of the Google app now reveal that this feature may not be reserved only for paying Gemini Advanced subs soon. Android Authority discovered that Google may be working on extending the upload and analyze features to all users, but there would be some limitations for free users.
Free users would be able to see how much of their quota they have used as a percentage. When you exceed the limit, you'd have to wait for a few hours for the quota to reset, which is standard practice and is also done with ChatGPT's functionalities.
At the moment, it's not clear what the quota will be and how often it will refresh, but it most likely will reset daily. Right now, ChatGPT's quota is two files, and we don't know if Google will offer more or if it will follow suit.
I really like that free users of Gemini will be able to get a couple of files analyzed by the generative AI chatbot. If you don't use AI often, you may not need to pay for a Gemini Advanced subscription and to be able to gain access to such a useful feature, be it with a quota, is great news in my book.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: