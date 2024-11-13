Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google may let all users use Gemini Advanced file analysis (with a quota though)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Gemini's logo next to a phone showing the app's home screen on a dark background.
Google is working on letting all users (not only paid Gemini Advanced users) take advantage of Gemini's upload and analyze feature. The feature basically lets the chatbot analyze images and documents and then answer questions, generate summaries, and create charts. Right now, this capability is reserved for Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Earlier this year, Google updated Gemini's upload and analyze functionality with support for more file types. Right now, the chatbot is capable of analyzing documents and spreadsheets. Based on its analysis, it's capable of answering questions, generating summaries, or creating charts.

Hints in the code of the latest beta release of the Google app now reveal that this feature may not be reserved only for paying Gemini Advanced subs soon. Android Authority discovered that Google may be working on extending the upload and analyze features to all users, but there would be some limitations for free users.

Free users would be able to see how much of their quota they have used as a percentage. When you exceed the limit, you'd have to wait for a few hours for the quota to reset, which is standard practice and is also done with ChatGPT's functionalities.

At the moment, it's not clear what the quota will be and how often it will refresh, but it most likely will reset daily. Right now, ChatGPT's quota is two files, and we don't know if Google will offer more or if it will follow suit.

I really like that free users of Gemini will be able to get a couple of files analyzed by the generative AI chatbot. If you don't use AI often, you may not need to pay for a Gemini Advanced subscription and to be able to gain access to such a useful feature, be it with a quota, is great news in my book.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless