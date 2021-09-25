Google's next product announcement event is on October 5 apparently

With the Apple iPhone 13 series launch event done and dusted, all eyes are on the Pixel 6 series , which will probably be unveiled next month. Google apparently has an event planned for October 5, but it's seemingly meant for Nest, Travel, and Map products.





XDA Developer's , who was quick enough to take screenshots of a now-deleted CNET article that talked about the event. It looks like Google will announce new smart speakers and security devices on October 5 and we might also get to hear about the changes coming to Google Maps and Google Flights. This scoop comes from Mishaal Rahman , who was quick enough to take screenshots of a now-deletedarticle that talked about the event. It looks like Google will announce new smart speakers and security devices on October 5 and we might also get to hear about the changes coming to Google Maps and Google Flights.





The article makes it clear that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not on the event's agenda. Most reports to date have said that the phones will be announced on October 19. It was believed that the handsets would go on sale on October 28, but some code snippets in the Google Camera app indicate that the phones will be released on October 27.





The release_date string is empty on my other Pixel phones.



Seems like Google wants to really push users to update to some new version of GCam they're releasing on the day the Pixel 6 series releases. And if this is correct, then that release date is October 27th. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 24, 2021



Google has already shown us what the phones look like and has also confirmed that it has made a new chip for the devices. The company has also revealed that the phones have bigger camera modules than their predecessors, and according to rumors, the regular model has a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the Pro also adds a 48MP telephoto unit to the mix.





recent report talks about the camera features in detail and also says that work has already started on the Pixel 7.





Google may also announce its first foldable smartphone during the Pixel 6 launch event.