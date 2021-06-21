Apple Maps doesn't collect data that can identify you on the iPhone like Google Maps does

Apple Maps doesn't collect data that can identify you on the iPhone like Google Maps does1
Unlike Google Maps, which is available on most of Apple's devices, Apple Maps is only available to those using iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS devices. In other words, Apple gets paid by device sales to help cover the costs of developing Apple Maps.
Apple Maps protects iPhone users' data better than Google Maps does
Google, on the other hand, gets paid for Google Maps the same way it gets paid for anything it does-by selling advertising. If you look at the Privacy Labels on the App Store versions of Apple Maps and Google Maps, you can see that Apple Maps collects data from users, like Health & Fitness, Search History, Diagnostics, Location and User Data. But none of the data collected by Apple Maps is linked to a user's identity.
Google did tell Forbes that, "Google Maps is designed to protect your information. We provide controls to easily manage your settings and use industry-leading technologies like differential privacy to keep your data safe. We continue to make Google Maps the best and most accurate way to navigate and explore the world—providing rich local business information, best in class search and navigation, and helpful features like the COVID layer and live business information."
Apple Maps has come a long way since its launch in 2012 when countries and streets were mislabeled and some users in Australia looking for directions to Mildura, Victoria were sent on a 24 hour trek across the outback to an area filled with poisonous snakes, no food, water or cell service. But Apple Maps is much improved and that improvement will continue with iOS 15.
Apple is expected to bring new features to Maps in iOS 15
And if you wear an Apple Watch, the integration between Apple Watch and the timepiece is outstanding. When you need to make a turn, you will feel haptic feedback on your Apple Watch that feels just like an automobile's turn indicator against you wrist. This prevents you from missing a turn.
Talking about the next build of iOS, Apple says that it is "committed to building the world’s best map and iOS 15 takes Maps even further with brand new ways to navigate and explore. Users will experience significantly enhanced details in cities for neighborhoods, commercial districts, elevation, and buildings, new road colors and labels, custom-designed landmarks, and a new night-time mode with a moonlit glow."
Google Maps has always been the first choice for mobile device users looking to navigate from point "A" to point "B," but it appears as though Apple is ready to provide a strong challenge to Google.