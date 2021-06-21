Apple Maps doesn't collect data that can identify you on the iPhone like Google Maps does

Unlike Google Maps, which is available on most of Apple's devices, Apple Maps is only available to those using iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS devices. In other words, Apple gets paid by device sales to help cover the costs of developing Apple Maps.

Apple Maps protects iPhone users' data better than Google Maps does



Google , on the other hand, gets paid for Google Maps the same way it gets paid for anything it does-by selling advertising. If you look at the Privacy Labels on the App Store versions of Apple Maps and Google Maps, you can see that Apple Maps collects data from users, like Health & Fitness, Search History, Diagnostics, Location and User Data. But none of the data collected by Apple Maps is linked to a user's identity.





Google Maps' Privacy Label for its iOS app shows that the app collects financial and contact information, User Content, Browsing History, Usage Data, Other data, Location, Contacts, Search History, Identifiers, and Diagnostics. This data can be collected by Google and linked to your identity. You could block this with the use of incognito mode which will prevent Google from collecting your data, but also limits some of the app's functionality.







To enable incognito mode on the Google Maps app, tap the profile icon in the upper right of the screen and tap "Turn on incognito mode." With this enabled, browser or search history is not saved, Location History is not updated, and Maps cannot be personalized.





Google did tell Forbes that, "Google Maps is designed to protect your information. We provide controls to easily manage your settings and use industry-leading technologies like differential privacy to keep your data safe. We continue to make Google Maps the best and most accurate way to navigate and explore the world—providing rich local business information, best in class search and navigation, and helpful features like the COVID layer and live business information."







Apple Maps has come a long way since its launch in 2012 when countries and streets were mislabeled and some users in Australia looking for directions to Mildura, Victoria were sent on a 24 hour trek across the outback to an area filled with poisonous snakes , no food, water or cell service. But Apple Maps is much improved and that improvement will continue with iOS 15.





If you're an iPhone user with a long memory, the time has come to give Apple Maps another shot. Some of the features that we've found useful is the one that alerts us when a red light camera is in our path ready to look for drivers who commit a moving violation. And another feature will tell us whether to turn at the next light or to continue driving forward until we reach the light after the next one.

Apple is expected to bring new features to Maps in iOS 15









And if you wear an Apple Watch , the integration between Apple Watch and the timepiece is outstanding. When you need to make a turn, you will feel haptic feedback on your Apple Watch that feels just like an automobile's turn indicator against you wrist. This prevents you from missing a turn.





Talking about the next build of iOS, Apple says that it is "committed to building the world’s best map and iOS 15 takes Maps even further with brand new ways to navigate and explore. Users will experience significantly enhanced details in cities for neighborhoods, commercial districts, elevation, and buildings, new road colors and labels, custom-designed landmarks, and a new night-time mode with a moonlit glow."





Google Maps has always been the first choice for mobile device users looking to navigate from point "A" to point "B," but it appears as though Apple is ready to provide a strong challenge to Google.

