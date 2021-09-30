Google Maps getting real-time wildfire info; rural areas get Google's Address Maker for nameless streets

Google trying to address one of the biggest issues in rural areas: nameless streets

Not having an address to have a package delivered to your door or open a bank account can be a difficult problem for many people around the world, and Google has acknowledged that. Now, local governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) can generate addresses for those people using the Address Maker app. Before that, the process could take forever.







Here's how Address Maker would help in The Gambia:











Google Maps gets a feature to make it easier to get an aerial view of wildfires

This way, if you're in a wildfire-affected area, you can get immediate access to resources and assistance from local authorities by tapping on a red mark in the app that indicates the occurrence of a fire. This new Google Maps feature will be available globally this week to Android phones, and iPhones and desktops will be getting it in October.



Other recent improvements of the Google Maps app

