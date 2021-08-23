Another useful Waze feature could be coming soon to Google Maps

Another useful Waze feature could be coming soon to Google Maps0
Google Maps continues to get its features pumped up as though it was on steroids. And ironically, many of the mapping and navigation app's new capabilities are coming from stablemate Waze which also is owned by Google. According to AndroidPolice, a message sent to those belonging to the Google Maps preview program reveals that the latest feature coming to Google Maps is one that Waze added to its bag of tricks three years ago.
Currently, Google Maps does alert users when they have an option to take a route with or without a toll to get to their destination. While the app will show how long each route will take, it does not display any toll prices. Google is working on this feature which surely will be a boon to many travelers.